Union Gaming sees Eldorado Resorts rally extending

Union Gaming sees more upside for Eldorado Resorts (ERI +0.6% ) even after shares soared 16% yesterday following the Tropicana deal.

"Our investment thesis remains unchanged as we expect the company will execute similarly to its acquisition and integration of ISLE. We believe the Tropicana acquisition is a great fit for ERI that meets all of the company's M&A criteria," writes analyst John DeCree.

DeCree also sees upside from the $40M synergy target set by the company on the Tropicana pickup.

Eldorado is kept lined up at a Buy rating and assigned an increased price target of $50. The firm has had a Buy rating on ERI for over a year, helping investors that bought early to a huge return.

