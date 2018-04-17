Stocks start higher; Netflix +6% after strong quarter

Stocks get off to another strong start, supported by strong earnings reports from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson; S&P +0.7% , Dow +0.8% , Nasdaq +1% .

European bourses are broadly higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% , France's CAC +0.6% and Germany's DAX +1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.4% .

Netflix +6.1% after easily beating estimates for quarterly earnings and subscriber growth and issuing upbeat guidance, and Goldman Sachs +0.4% after reporting better than expected earnings and revenue, but J&J -1.6% despite beating earnings estimates.

Most sectors are higher, with consumer discretionary ( +1.1% ) and information technology ( +0.9% ) leading the charge.

"The Q1 earnings season has started solidly," says FBN Securities chief market strategist Jeremy Klein. "Corporate executives have not only easily beaten extremely aggressive top and bottom line estimates in aggregate but have also spoken effusively about their business prospects. Nothing matters more for the health of the rally than the ability of companies to churn out profits."

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, pushing the benchmark 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.84%.