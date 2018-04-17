Kraken shutting down in Japan

via WSJ

The San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange is the world's 10th-largest, as ranked by trading volume. In the wake of tightening regulation in Japan, it tells customers it plans to focus on other countries.

The yen is dominant in bitcoin (BTC-USD) trade, accounting for nearly 70% of total bitcoin volume in a recent 24-hour period. The dollar accounted for less than 20%.

Bitcoin today is about flat at $,8,126.

