WWE -2.2% as JPMorgan heads to sidelines

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is 2.2% lower after JPMorgan downgraded it to Neutral from Overweight.

"We are comfortable moving to the sidelines" given a risk/reward profile of -27%/+34%, says analyst David Karnovsky, who doesn't see a high enough step-up in rights fees, though he thinks NBCUniversal is interested in renewing. (h/t Bloomberg)

WWE is expected to to announce a new distribution deal later this year, with rights currently expiring in 2019.

The firm lifted its price target to $39 from $37; shares are at $38.62 currently.