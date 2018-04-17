Blue Harbour's Robbins says Open Text sells at "significant" discount

|By:, SA News Editor

Blue Harbour’s Cliff Robbins says Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) takes share from IBM (NYSE:IBM) and has done well with acquisitions like its Documentum buy.

Robbins says Open Text shares are mispriced and inexpensive with the current valuation a “significant” discount to its peers. Robbins sees the potential for 40% to 50% with the downside risk “very muted.” 

Blue Harbour owned 9.33M shares of Open Text as of December 31. 

Source: Bloomberg First Word. 

Open Text shares are up 3.7% to $35.82. 

IBM shares are up 1% to $159.44.       