Goldman can't hold post-earnings gain

A sharp rebound Goldman's (NYSE:GS) beat-up trading operation led the bank to a sizable earnings beat in Q1, but investors aren't buying the news. "The franchise does well when clients are active," says CFO Martin Chavez, speaking on the earnings call.

Other call comments from Chavez, however, might be behind the reversal in the share price this morning - Goldman, he says, will not be buying back any stock in Q2.

The bank repurchased 3M shares in Q1 at an average price of $264.32 each. Tangible book value as of March 31 stood at $176.28. Shares are currently trading hands at $257, down 0.35% on the session.

Most of the rest of the financial sector (XLF +0.7% ) is in the green.

