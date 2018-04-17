Lakeland Industries up 2% post Q4 results

Lakeland Industries (LAKE +1.5% ) reports Q4 results: Net Sales: $25.16M (+23.9% Y/Y).

Gross margin was up 120 bps to 39.4% Y/Y whereas, operating margin was down 450 bps to 4.9% Y/Y due to hiring of new sales associates, developing new higher margin products and further rolling out Amazon distribution platform in the US.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.23M (-8.3% Y/Y); GAAP net loss of $4.9M (-644.4 Y/Y%) & EPS of -$0.64 (-592.3% Y/Y) which included one-time items & non-cash expenses.

Cash balance: $15.8M (51.9% Y/Y); total debt reduced by 71% Y/Y to $1.7M & Stockholders’ equity increased by 15.8% Y/Y to $82.8M.

