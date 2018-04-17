Wells Fargo assigns breakout premium to Newell Brands

Wells Fargo lifts Newell Brands (NWL +4%) to an Outperform rating from Market Perform on its view that there is more upside potential than downside.
"Overall, our upgrade is more of an event-driven break-up call vs. a fundamental improvement call," write well-known analyst Bonnie Herzog.
"We believe [Newell's] individual businesses are very undervalued at the current price, and the pending divestitures will unlock significant value, which we believe will result in a re-rating of [Newell] share," she adds.
The new Wells price target on Newell is $33.
