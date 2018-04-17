Ecuadorians take Chevron to Ontario's top court this week in $9.5B award

Ecuadorian villagers this week will try again to hold Chevron's (CVX +0.1% ) Canada operations legally liable for a $9.5B award against the company’s U.S.-based parent over effects from environmental pollution decades ago.

In a hearing today and tomorrow before the Ontario Court of Appeal, the Ecuadorian plaintiffs will ask the court to overturn a previous ruling that prohibits them from going after CVX for the award they won in Ecuador, a judgment the company says was a product of corruption and fraud.

The appeal turns on a 2015 judgment from Superior Court Justice Glenn Hainey, who threw out the villagers’ case on the basis that Chevron Corp. and Chevron Canada are two distinct entities, and that the latter cannot be held liable for the debts of the former.