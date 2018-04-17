Global Power Equipment up 3% on Q4 results

Global Power Equipment (GLPW +3% ) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 25% Y/Y to $44.34M, company sold its Electrical solutions segment.

Q4 Margins: Gross improved by 190 bps to 18%, operating declined by 135 bps to 1.94% and Adjusted EBITDA declined by 136 bps to 7%.

Backlog was at $137.7M as of 31 December 2017.

Q1 2018 Outlook: Backlog ~$150.1M

“The outcome of 2017 was disappointing. Our operating performance was below expectations and the process to evaluate strategic alternatives for our Electrical Solutions (Koontz-Wagner) business has not progressed as quickly as we planned. Additionally, our liquidity position, while somewhat improved recently, continues to constrain our business and, to further complicate matters, closing on a new revolving loan facility in a timely manner has proven to be a challenge”, commented Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO.

