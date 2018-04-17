Coral at Amazon mouth should ban Total oil drilling, Greenpeace says

Total's (TOT +0.5% ) plans to drill for oil off Brazil's northern coast should be banned, Greenpeace says, claiming scientists aboard one of its ships have documented the existence of coral in the area.

Greenpeace says a coral reef near the mouth of the Amazon extends further than previously thought and its findings would be published soon by the scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science.

The research could further complicate plans by oil companies to explore an area that some geologists say could hold as much as 14B barrels of petroleum.