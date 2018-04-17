HEICO's Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line

HEICO Corporation's (HEI +1.5% ) subsidiary (Dukane Seacom) acquired 100% of the business and assets of the Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon product line of Instrumar Limited in an all cash transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within a year following the purchase.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Victor H. Mendelson, HEICO’s Co-President and CEO of its Electronic Technologies Group, jointly noted, “The ELT product line acquisition is consistent with our long-term strategy of acquiring highly engineered products and unique technologies. The Dukane Seacom team has a strong, acquisitive track record, as they have successfully acquired four businesses and/or product lines in the past six years. Additionally, this acquisition marks HEICO’s sixth in the past twelve months. Our disciplined growth strategy remains the same and we will continue to look for value-added, accretive acquisitions.”