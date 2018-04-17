Variety spotlights MoviePass

Variety takes an in-depth look at MoviePass (NASDAQ:HMNY) in a new article that delves into the company's explosive growth, business model and chances for long-term success.

"It’s become the fastest-growing paid-entertainment subscription service in history, signing people at a greater clip than Netflix or Spotify. All that disruption in the movie theater business has created enemies and fueled skeptics, but whether MoviePass survives or dies, it has undeniably shaken up an industry that hasn’t changed much since the silent era," writes Brent Lang.

Lang points out that MoviePass losses could pile up this summer as the biggest blockbusters hit theaters and the service's high mix of subscribers located in high-ticket priced cities factors in.

Looking ahead, he notes that MoviePass ''like Amazon or Netflix, it wants to build market share, believing that establishing a passionate user base is more important than short-term profits. It’s willing to lose money, lots of it, to get that kind of leverage."