Destiny Media scales 26% on Q2 results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCQB:DSNY +26.2% ) reported Q2 revenue growth of 4.2% Y/Y to $0.82M due to favorable exchange rates and growth in US independent record labels.

Q2 operating margin recovered by 1,727 bps to 8%.

Q2 Expenses: G&A -27% Y/Y to $0.16M, Sales & marketing -4% Y/Y to $0.26M and R&D -12% Y/Y to $0.30M.“

We've eliminated unproductive – largely eliminated unproductive spending. We're close to launching v8 of Play MPE. We're improving and possibly adding to our business development team. And when the time is right, we will be making changes to our IR approach”, said Fred Vandenberg, CEO.

