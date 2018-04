Azure Power (AZRE -0.6% ) has commission a 40-megawatt solar power plant in the state of Uttar Pradesh (India).

The project has been setup under the government’s National Solar Mission Phase-II Batch-III Tranche III. The project was auctioned by Solar Energy Corporation of India (OTCPK:SECI), a Government of India enterprise.

Azure Power will supply power to SECI for the next 25 years at a levelized tariff of INR 4.92 (~US 7.7 cents) per kWh, which is inclusive of Viability Gap Funding.

