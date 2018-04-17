Supreme Court dismisses Microsoft, DoJ privacy case

The U.S. Supreme Court says the privacy fight it was considering between the Justice Department and Microsoft (MSFT +2.2% ) is now moot and dismisses the case.

The case related to whether prosecutors can force tech companies to hand over data that’s stored overseas.

Both parties had come forward in support of dropping the case due to the recently passed CLOUD Act, which now governs the matter. The DoJ obtained a new warrant under the act.

Microsoft shares are up 2.2% to $96.23.

