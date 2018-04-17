ABB to provide high-power EV chargers across the U.S.

ABB Ltd. (ABB +1.2% ) says it received an order from Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKAY) Electrify America to provide high power electric vehicle chargers across the U.S., the country's biggest project to date in the field.

ABB says Electrify America plans to place hundreds of charging stations within and around 17 U.S. metro areas and along multiple nationwide highway corridors; it does not provide a value of the contract.

ABB says its Terra HP high power electric vehicle chargers are able to add nearly 200 miles of range to an EV in a time frame not much longer than needed to refuel a gas engine vehicle.