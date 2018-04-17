Sen. Sanders introduces bill to fine opioid makers for marketing practices

Reuters reports that U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) plans to introduce a bill today that would fine makers of opioid medications for deceptive marketing and implement harsh penalties for those found responsible for contributing to the drug epidemic.

The bill, called the Opioid Crisis Accountability Act of 2018, would ban marketing that downplays or underrepresents addictive properties and risks. Companies found liable would be subject to financial penalties, specifically, the disgorgement of 25% of the profits earned from their opioid products.

No co-sponsors have signed up yet and the bill is not expected to advance in the near term considering the Republican control of the Senate and House.

Selected opioid-related tickers: INSY, JNJ, ENDP, MNK, DEPO, TEVA, MYL, PFE, AGN, PRGO, ABBV, AMPH, TTNP, BDSI, DRRX, PTIE, ACUR, PTX, ACRX, IPCI, KMPH, OTCQB:ELTP, TRVN, OPNT