National Oilwell Varco down nearly 10% in two days after Q1 warning

National Oilwell Varco (NOV -2.6% ) extends its losses a day after warning of lower than expected Q1 revenues, citing weaker shipments of subsea production equipment and reduced progress on new offshore rig construction.

B. Riley FBR downgrades NOV to Neutral from Buy and lowers its price target to $40 from $42 on heightened risk of a more volatile, if not sustained slower, rate of newbuild-related orders by oilfield service contractors, especially pressure pumpers.