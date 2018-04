Carlos Ghosn confirms that Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) are reviewing the capital structure of their long-standing alliance.

Ghosn, who serves as chairman of both automakers, say scale is still the biggest strength of the alliance.

"Because of the multiplicity of the investments that need to be made, it is easier for larger companies to be able to be present in all fields. The scale of the alliance today is certainly one of the top three by whatever indicator you use," he notes.