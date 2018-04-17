Eiger's lonafarnib significantly reduced HDV in patients with low viral loads in mid-stage study; shares up 2%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +1.8% ) says a sub-analysis of its Phase 2 LOWR-2 study assessing lonafarnib + ritonavir in patients with hepatitis D virus (HDV) infection demonstrated high response rates in those with low baseline viral loads. The data were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris.

After 24 weeks of treatment, 100% of patients with baseline viral loads no greater than 4 log experienced reductions in viral loads to below the limit of quantitation.

In patients with high baseline viral levels (>4 log), 50% experienced reductions below the limit of quantitation and 88% achieved at least a 2 log (100x) decline at week 24.

