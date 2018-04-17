ChinaNet Online +44.5% after doubling search engine revenues

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) is up 44.5% in Nasdaq trading after posting Q4 earnings where revenues got a boost from a migration toward search engine advertising.

Overall revenues grew 64% to $15.3M. Search engine marketing and data service revenue, though, rose 121% to $13.1M.

Operating expenses fell to 40.7% of total revenue vs. $42.9% a year ago.

Operating loss was $6M vs. the prior year's loss of $2.4M; net loss came to $6.2M, widening from a loss of $2.3M a year earlier.

"Realizing that our small-to-medium enterprise or SME customers are struggling as the Chinese economy slows down, we have actively migrated our business focus towards servicing larger customers and providing search-engine advertising solutions," says CEO Handong Cheng.

Cash and equivalents came to $3M.

