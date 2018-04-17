FDA OKs Ultragenyx's Crysvita for XLH; shares up 4%

Ultragenyx (RARE +4.1% ) is up on average volume on the heels of the U.S. approval for Crysvita (burosumab) for the treatment of patients with a rare musculoskeletal disorder called X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH).

Burosumab is a fully human recombinant monoclonla IgG1 antibody that binds to (inhibits) the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23 (FGF23), a hormone that reduces blood levels of phosphorus and active vitamin D by regulating phosphate excretion and active vitamin D production by the kidney.

The company will also receive a Priority Review Voucher which can be used for accelerated review for a future product or sold to a third party.

