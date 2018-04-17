FiveThirtyEight leaves ESPN to settle at ABC News

Data-analysis brand FiveThirtyEight is leaving ESPN but staying under the Disney (DIS +1.9% ) umbrella, resettling with ABC News.

The news network fell into a final few suitors in early March, along with The Atlantic and The Athletic.

While aligning closely with ABC News will provide political strength going into the midterm elections, founder Nate Silver says FiveThirtyEight "will also cover sports just as before; we'll continue to work with ESPN to showcase our sports coverage."

FiveThirtyEight became part of ESPN five years ago.