New weapons sales policy could come this week - Reuters

A "Buy American" initiative for the weapons industry may be unveiled as soon as this week, reports Reuters. Aimed at allowing more countries to buy more and bigger weapons, the plan would cut export rules things like fighter jets, drones, warships, and artillery, and everything in between, according to the story.

The timing for sales approvals could be trimmed to months from what has previously often taken years.

“This policy seeks to mobilize the full resources of the United States government behind arms transfers that are in the U.S. national and economic security interest,” says an administration source.