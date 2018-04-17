Meet the electric/autonomous vehicle ETF

Do you want to bet on electric and autonomous vehicles? Or maybe just bet on too many people betting on electric vehicles? Either way, a new ETF could be of interest.

The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) is being introduced to track the Solactive Autonomous & Electric Vehicles Index. The list of companies included as components of the EV/AV ETF is rather interesting.

Top 20 index components by weighting: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Honda (NYSE:HMC), Rio Tinto (OTCPK:RTPPF) Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY).

Since somebody is sure to ask, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both further down the list of components of the index. A couple of other notable components are Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) and Alcoa (NYSE:AA).