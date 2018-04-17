Omnicom logs organic growth, beats profit consensus

Omnicom (OMC +0.7% ) beat profit expectations and edged revenue consensus with its Q1 earnings with help from organic growth.

Revenues ticked up 1.2%; organic revenues grew 2.4% Y/Y. The company saw positive forex impact of 4.2%.

Organic growth by market: 3.1% in the UK; 9.7% in Euro Markets and Other Europe; 7.3% in Asia Pacific; 3.1% in Latin America; -0.1% in North America; and -8.5% in Middle East/Africa.

Organic growth by discipline: Advertising up 1.6%; CRM Consumer Experience up 6.9%; CRM Execution and Support up 1.2%; Public Relations up 0.7%; Healthcare up 2.7%.

Operating profit rose 1.4% to $421.7M; operating margin was unchanged at 11.6%.

Earnings slides

Press release