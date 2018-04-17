Saskatchewan backs Alberta in Trans Mountain fight with its own oil ban bill

Saskatchewan Premier Moe says his government will join Alberta against British Columbia over the Kinder Morgan (KMI +1.6% ) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by introducing its own legislation that could result in less oil moving to B.C.

“We do ship some energy products to British Columbia but not a huge amount. The majority of the energy products that are shipped to British Columbia come from Alberta,” Moe tells Financial Post. "What we’re saying is if they [Alberta] turn off those taps, Saskatchewan won’t be here to fill those [B.C.] fuel tanks."

Alberta Premier Notley’s government introduced a law yesterday that would give the province power to unilaterally reduce exports of oil and natural gas by requiring companies that export energy products from Alberta get a license, including for crude oil and refined fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, which previously were not needed; Moe says his bill likely would involve a similar permitting process.