Amazon roundup: Whole Foods rewards end, sci-fi series could join content order

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods Market sent an email to loyalty program members saying the program and digital coupons will end on May 2.

Online accounts will also end on that day.

The FAQ page for coupons and rewards says to keep looking for “additional announcements for Amazon Prime members.” The page also says that account benefits won’t roll into future programs.

New content: Variety reports that Amazon is developing a series based on William Gibson’s sci-fi novel The Peripheral.

The series is under consideration for a straight-to-series order. Scott B. Smith will write and executive produce while Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan will serve as executive producers.

Amazon shares are up 3.8% .

Previously: Reuters: Supreme Court uncertain on e-commerce tax decision (April 17)