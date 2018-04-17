Germany to go forward with plans to restrict Monsanto weedkiller

Germany Agriculture Minister Kloeckner says she is finalizing a draft regulation to end use of the glyphosate weedkiller in household gardens, parks and sports facilities.
The minister also plans “massive restrictions” on the use of glyphosate in agriculture, with exemptions for areas that were prone to erosion and could not be worked with heavy machinery.
The chemical, made by Monsanto (MON), is at the center of a heated debate in Europe over whether it causes cancer; Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.9%), which is acquiring MON, says the issue has become too politicized in Europe and that Germany would wind up banning the chemical without an adequate regulatory framework.