Dropbox +2.9% on analyst initiations

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are up 2.9% after a number of analyst initiations.

JPMorgan initiates Dropbox at an Overweight rating and a $32 price target.

Analyst Mark Murphy says the company’s neutral platform gives it an advantage over its peers because Dropbox can play nicely with all the major players.

Canaccord Genuity gives Dropbox a Buy rating and a $35 target.

Analyst Richard Davis says cloud storage represents a $30B annual market opportunity and that Dropbox has developed a “leading model” and has attractive financials.

Davis notes FCF margins “north of 20%,” which he thinks can grow to over 30% in time, and gross margins over 70%.

More action: Piper Jaffray initiates Dropbox with an Overweight rating and a $40 price target.

Previously: Dropbox target raised to 20% upside (April 16)