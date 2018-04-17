Duke Energy, Hawaiian Electric begin building solar farm at Pearl Harbor

Duke Energy's (DUK +0.8% ) REC Solar unit and Hawaiian Electric (HE +1.1% ) say they have begun construction on a 20 MW solar project at the U.S. Navy’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam West Loch Annex.

REC Solar will build the 80,760-panel solar facility, the first grid-scale solar project to be owned and operated by HE, which says the solar farm will reduce its use of imported oil by 76K barrels annually.

The companies say the new solar farm will produce the lowest-cost renewable energy in Hawaii, at less than $0.08/kwh.