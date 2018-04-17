Bloomberg: Infosys CEO will sacrifice profit now for market opportunities

New Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY) CEO Salil Parekh tells Bloomberg the company needs to sacrifice profit margins to invest in advanced tech to gain more market opportunities.

Parekh: “To build the future of Infosys, we have to make those investments now. If we don’t do that now, the real concern is that we won’t be relevant to our clients in the future.”

On Monday, Infosys said it expected operating margins to be 22% to 24%, which was lower on the year.

Parekh says Infosys can use its experience and skills to help customers shift to newer tech trends like cloud computing and AI. Doing so could help grow the digital services revenue, which is currently $2.8B but the company sees the potential for $200B.

The new CEO is also on watch for potential acquisitions and has asked the company’s M&A team to draw up a short list of potential targets that could “help accelerate our digital pace.”

Infosys shares are down 0.9% to $16.83.

