DEA aims to collar production of opioids

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has unveiled plans to restrict the amount of opioids made by drug firms if it believes the medications are being diverted for illicit use. The proposed new rules were announced today in a speech by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The agency developed the plan after being sued by West Virginia over its drug quota rules which are based on the amounts of pills the companies expect to sell instead of being based on legitimate medical needs.

The plan would also require the DEA to consider input from significant stakeholders like the FDA, HHS, CDC and CMS when setting quotas.

