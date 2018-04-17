International Paper downgraded at RBC as willing to pay too much for Smurfit

International Paper (IP -0.4% ) is little changed despite suffering a downgrade by RBC Capital to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $57 price target, cut from $70, saying the company's synergy expectations for Smurfit Kappa are overly ambitious.

The firm says IP will benefit from "considerable tailwinds" in its core North America containerboard business, as well as strong conditions in the pulp and paper business.

On the other hand, the potential Smurfit Kappa acquisition clouds the picture while producing a "considerable valuation overhang," as the price IP is willing to pay is too high.