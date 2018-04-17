Chesapeake Energy cut to Sell as Citi lowers natural gas price forecast

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -2.3%) is lower after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $2 price target, cut from $5, the result of the firm's reduced price outlook for natural gas.
Citi lowers its 2018 composite spot natural gas price forecast to $2.75/MMBtu from $3 as well as its 2019 outlook to $2.60/MMBtu from $3.35.
The firm also downgrades Antero Resources (AR -1.1%), Cabot Oil and Gas (COG -0.5%), Range Resources (RRC -2.4%) and Southwestern Energy (SWN +0.8%) to Neutral from Buy.