Chesapeake Energy cut to Sell as Citi lowers natural gas price forecast

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -2.3% ) is lower after Citigroup downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $2 price target, cut from $5, the result of the firm's reduced price outlook for natural gas.

Citi lowers its 2018 composite spot natural gas price forecast to $2.75/MMBtu from $3 as well as its 2019 outlook to $2.60/MMBtu from $3.35.