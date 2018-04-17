Amgen's Aimovig shows treatment benefit in people with treatment-resistant migraine

Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Aimovig (erenumab) demonstrated a significant treatment effect in a Phase 3b clinical trial called LIBERTY in patients who had failed two-to-four preventative treatments. The results were presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in Los Angeles.

Over a 12-week treatment period, 30.3% of patients receiving monthly subcutaneous injections of Aimovig experienced at least a 50% reduction in migraine days compared to 13.7% for placebo (p<0.002).

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of May 17.

Previously: Amgen's Aimovig successful in late-stage study in treatment-resistant migraine (Jan. 22)