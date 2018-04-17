Two Chevron employees arrested amid Venezuelan oil industry purge

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says Venezuela has arrested two of its employees, in what appears to be the first arrests of a foreign oil company’s direct employees during the government's purge of alleged corruption in the country's oil industry.

Venezuelan intelligence agents arrested the two employees, who worked for the Petropiar joint venture, Reuters reports.

Venezuelan Pres. Maduro has overseen a major crackdown on alleged graft, with dozens of oil executives including the former oil minister and president of state oil company PDVSA now in jail.