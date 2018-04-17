United rallies after earnings, guidance satisfy

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) reports consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile increased 2.7% in Q1. Consolidated unit cost per available seat mile was 4.3% higher during the quarter.

The company churned up operating revenue of $9.02B to edge past the consensus estimate of analysts, while EPS was also higher than expected after factoring out some special charges. Pre-tax margin was up 20 bps to 2.0% of revenue. Operating margin fell 90 bps to 3.5% of revenue.

Looking ahead, United sees FY18 EPS of $7.00 to $8.50 vs. $7.67 consensus, a tightening up of prior guidance.

"We continue to execute our strategy to strengthen and grow our domestic network, drive asset efficiency and productivity, while also continuing our focus on our customers," says CEO Oscar Munoz on the quarter and full-year forecast.

Shares of UAL are up 2.61% AH to $69.10.

