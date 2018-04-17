Lam Research -2.5% despite Q3 beats, upside guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares are down 2.5% aftermarket following Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q4 guidance has revenue from $2.95B to $3.25B (consensus: $2.94B) with EPS from $4.80 to $5.20 (consensus: $4.65) and non-GAAP gross margin of 46.5% to 48.5%.

Key metrics: Shipments, $3.13B (+19% Q/Q); non-GAAP gross margin, 46.8% (-80 bps); operating margin, 30% (-20 bps); cash and equivalents, $6.7B; deferred revenue, $1.1B; deferred profit, $749M.

Press release

Previously: Lam Research beats by $0.43, beats on revenue (April 17)