Interactive Brokers +1.5% after Q1 beat

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) has gained 1.5% in postmarket trading after its Q1 earnings showed EPS nearly doubling and revenue growth of 40%.

Income before income taxes came to $340M (up from $213M) on net revenues of $527M. Drivers were net interest income (up 53%) and higher commissions (up 43%).

Pretax profit margin rose to 65% from a year-ago 57%. Electronic Brokerage pretax profit margin was up to 63% from 59%.

The company increased customer accounts 27% to 517,000, and customer equity grew 33% to $129.2B. Customer debits rose 40% to $29.3B.

Press release