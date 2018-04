South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) -4% after-hours as it announces plans to conduct concurrent public offerings of as much as $325M of common shares and 5M equity units.

SJI expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $48.75M of shares and up to an additional 750K equity units.

SJI says the proceeds from the offerings will be used to help fund the pending acquisitions of Elizabethtown Gas and Elkton Gas, which are expected to close in mid-year 2018.