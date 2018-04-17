Stocks rack up solid gains despite weak financials

Stocks pushed higher for the second straight session as investors turned away from geopolitics for now to corporate earnings, which have been mostly upbeat so far.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was particularly strong, jumping 1.7%, but all three major indexes closed above their 50-day moving averages, which none of them had done since March 21 or earlier.

Netflix soared 9.2% following an upbeat earnings report that helped push FAANG names higher - Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet all added at least 1.4% - which in turn sparked the consumer discretionary sector (+1.9%), which houses Amazon, and the tech sector (+2%), which includes the others, to the top of today's leaderboard.

Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% despite soundly beating Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, following the disappointing recent pattern of JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America, causing some observers to question the conviction behind the recent equity rebound; the financial sector, which often is a leader in broader market moves - closed at the bottom of today's sector standings (-0.1%).

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the benchmark 10-year yield sliding 2 bps to 2.81% while the two-year yield added 2 bps to 2.39%.

U.S. WTI may crude oil gained 0.5% to $66.52/bbl.