U.S. crude supply fell 1M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a surprise draw of 1.04M barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 13, vs. a build of 1.8M last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a draw of 2.47M barrels and distillates show a draw of 854K barrels.

Nymex May crude recently was $65.64/bbl in electronic trading, up slightly from today's $66.52 settlement price.

