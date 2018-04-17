Variety: Disney, Fox teaming on UFC TV rights bid

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Fox (FOX, FOXA) are teaming up on a joint bid for rights to Ultimate Fighting Championship fights, Variety reports, in a move that could give a shot to brand-new streaming service ESPN Plus.

The streaming service could get as many as 15 events if the two companies split the UFC TV package, for ESPN paying $120M-$180M per year.

Fox Sports currently has rights that expire in December and an exclusive negotiation period ended last year, after which a number of services have taken a look at broadcasting the fights.

Fox pays $120M/year for the rights and could go to over $200M for its part.

UFC owner Endeavor has reportedly looked for $300M-$400M/year for the new TV package, and it recently spent $250M to acquire streaming tech company NeuLion (OTCPK:NEUL).