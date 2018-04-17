Scotts Miracle-Gro buys hydroponics distributor Sunlight Supply

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) agrees to acquire Sunlight Supply, which it says is the largest distributor of hydroponic products in the U.S., for $450M in cash and stock.

SMG says the combination of Sunlight Supply with its Hawthorne Gathering subsidiary would total ~$600M in annualized sales and directly service more than 1,800 hydroponic retail stores in North America.

“We are creating a game-changing moment for ScottsMiracle-Gro, for Hawthorne, the hydroponic products industry and the users of our products,” says SMG CEO Jim Hagedorn.