JetBlue flight attendants vote to join union

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) flight attendants vote to join the Transport Workers Union of America, an outcome the says is disappointing "because we believe the direct relationship is superior to third-party representation."

The vote affects nearly 5K JBLU flight attendants, most of them based at New York's JFK International Airport; the airline's pilots voted to join the Air Line Pilots Association union in 2014 and are still negotiating their initial contract.

Adding another collective bargaining unit raises the prospect of higher costs at JBLU as it negotiates pay rates and new, less flexible work rules for its flight attendants.