Ethan Allen expects Q3 earnings to fall short of estimates

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) -3.5% after-hours as it warns higher marketing costs and delayed deliveries will hurt its FQ3 results, to be released later this month.

ETH says it sees Q3 EPS of $0.10-$0.11 vs $0.16 analyst consensus estimate with revenues of $181.4M, +0.5% Y/Y and in line with consensus Estimate.

ETH says the results reflect "an increase in marketing expenditures, the delayed delivery of the retail backlog while manufacturing caught up on production, increases in raw materials costs, higher insurance costs, and manufacturing inefficiencies due to the startup of the government contract."

As previously reported, ETH expects Q3 retail division written orders rose 2.6% with strong acceleration in March increasing 6.9% over the prior year.

The company also says it resumed buying back shares in the open market earlier this month, so far repurchasing ~300K shares.