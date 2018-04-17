Seadrill bankruptcy exit plan approved by U.S. court

Seadrill’s (NYSE:SDRL) plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy is approved by a U.S. bankruptcy court, in which rank-and-file shareholders will see their stakes greatly diluted.

The plan extends maturities on more than $5B of bank loans, converts $2.3B in bond debt into equity in a reorganized company and will raise ~$1B in new debt and equity through a rights offering led by SDRL’s largest shareholder, John Fredriksen, and investment firm Centerbridge Credit Partners.

Common shareholders will get only 2% of the equity in the post-bankruptcy company and lose the right to sue the company’s leaders and advisers over the moves that cut the value of their holdings.