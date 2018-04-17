Cramer: Snap too expensive at current growth

Pass up Snap (NYSE:SNAP) for now, Jim Cramer says, pointing to shares that aren't growing fast enough to justify the price.

"The stock is not cheap here," he says on Mad Money. "I say take a pass — for now — at least until we know whether the Snapchat redesign will actually hurt them. I think it's a little bit too risky. I'd prefer to see more panic, more sturm und drang."

He also points to losses widened by spending "like a boatload of drunken sailors."

The app redesign hasn't helped: "It seems like it's designed to alienate the very celebrities who use Snapchat to connect with their fans."

He's sympathetic to the bull thesis, he says, but would like it to go to a lower level than its current nine times next year's sales.